Several court notices put up outside Azam Khan's Rampur residence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Sep 24: Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday.

The notices were put up by officials from Ganj police station on the main gate of Khan's residence.

The notices were also in the name of Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "All cases lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan would be withdrawn if the Party comes to power."

Akhilesh Yadav says cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn if SP comes to power

The party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also came in support of Azam Khan earlier, he came accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of political vendetta by lodging land grab cases against the senior party leader.

Azam Khan's luxury resort 'Humsafar' in Rampur was demolished by the district administration of Rampur. The Rampur district administration demolished the wall of the resort belonging to Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan, over illegal construction and following allegations of land grabbing.