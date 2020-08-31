Seven lesser known facts about former President Pranab Mukherjee

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 31: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee was born on December 11, 1935. He hailed from Mirati village in Birbhum district, West Bengal. He was sworn in as the President of the country on June 15, 2012.

An influential politician, Mukherjee had been instrumental in solving many provincial problems of the Congress Party and the Government of India.

a. Pranab Mukherjee was once a professor. He had taught Political Science at the Vidyanagar College in South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal, in 1963

b. He had also worked as a journalist with a local Bengali newspaper, named Desher Dak.

c. Mukherjee was introduced to politics in 1969 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who guided him to become a member at the Rajya Sabha.

d. After the demise of Indira Gandhi, Mukherjee quit the Congress and formed his own political party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Party.

e. In 1984, Mukherjee was voted the Best Finance Minister in the World by Euromoney magazine.

f. He was the only Finance Minister to have presented seven budgets.

g. He was the only Finance Minister to serve the post both, in the Pre-Liberisation and Post-Liberisation eras.