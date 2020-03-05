Seven in 10 people support city lockdowns to contain coronavirus

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Seven in 10 people worldwide back lockdown of entire cities or towns affected by coronavirus to slow the spread of infection, according to a poll of citizens in 10 countries.

News agency Reuters quoted a survey by polling firm Ipsos to say that a clear majority backed lockdowns to prevent anyone entering or leaving urban areas that have seen large numbers of coronavirus cases.

The survey took responses of 10,000 adults in 10 nations - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Britain, the United States and Vietnam - were registered.

Coronavirus: 14 Italians shifted from ITBP quarantine centre to Gurgaons's Medanta hospital

"Even in Italy, where this is already happening, 60% support the total quarantine of affected towns and cities."

The deadly coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94,000 people across the world, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

China has imposed lockdown policies that restrict the movement of hundreds of millions of citizens in an effort to prevent new infections, while Italy has also put a string of towns into quarantine.