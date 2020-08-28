Setting new global record, India registers new single-day spike of 77,266 COVID cases

New Delhi, Aug 28: India's Covid-19 pandemic continued to escalate as a record 77,266 fresh were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total count to 33,87,500, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.

The death toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

25,83,948 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.27 per cent. Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the pandemic, accounting for 7,33,568 cases. The fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.

India has the third-highest number of virus infections in the world, after the United States and Brazil.