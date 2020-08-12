Setting an example, Muslims form human chain to save temple amid Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Amid stories of violence and horror that have been emerging out of narrow lanes of Bengaluru, a group of Muslims in Kaval Byrasandra, outside Pulkeshinagar area of the city have displayed a spirit of unity.

As the violence went out of hand, a group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area.

The video shows tens of young Muslim protestors forming a human chain outside a Hindu temple in Kaval Byrasandra, a nearby neighborhood from where the violence occurred.

Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

The video has since then widely circulated on Social media and also shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

"Those who ncited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore", Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Bengaluru violence rose to 3 on Wednesday after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

"Three people have died (in police firing)," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Pulakeshi Nagar here.

Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the 'communally sensitive' online post.

The Congress MLA's residence and a police station were among those targeted by the angry mob, prompting the government to issue a stern warning that rioting and law and order issues will not be tolerated. Pant said Naveen, who allegedly posted the social media post has been arrested and appealed for peace. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the "attack on the residence of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and the DJ Halli police station and riot are condemnable."

"Already given directions to initiate stringent action against the criminals (and) the government has initiated all the measures to contain violence," he said. The attack on police, media persons and common citizens was unpardonable. The government will not tolerate such instigation and mischief, he added.