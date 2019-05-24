Setback for ex-Kolkata top cop as SC declines protection from arrest

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, seeking protection from arrest by CBI in multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

In this plea for anticipatory bail, Kumar denied allegations that he connived with the accused persons to suppress crucial evidence in the chit fund probe while he was the functional head of the SIT appointed by the West Bengal government.

This SIT had transferred the probe to the CBI in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court. He said he had not tampered with call data records or material evidence in the case.

The investigating agency has accused Kumar of tampering with the evidence in the chit fund scam to shield powerful politicians.