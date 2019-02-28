  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Setback for Dinakaran faction, OPS-EPS faction gets 'Two-leave symbol'

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 28: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed the petition of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala in connection with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) "two leaves" election symbol case. The High Court upheld the decision of Election Commission of allotting the two-leaves symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction.

    Setback for Dinakaran faction, OPS-EPS factoion gets Two-leave symbol
    AIADMK women supporters wearing masks embossed with the image of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. PTI file photo

    The High Court Bench had said it would deliver the judgement within four weeks in view of the February 7 Supreme Court order that the EC can decide Dhinakaran's plea for an interim poll symbol, if the high court's decision does not come within four weeks.

    Also Read | VK Singh rebukes Yeddyurappa for politicizing IAF strike

    The Supreme Court on February 7 had also vacated its order of abeyance on the high court's interim decision of March 9, 2018 directing the EC to allot a common symbol, preferably that of a 'pressure cooker', and a name to the then AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Diinakaran.

    Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

    The EC in March 2017 had given the 'hat' symbol to the Sasikala-Dhinakaran group after it froze the use of the 'two-leaves' symbol to which the group led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had also staked claim. The Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction had at the same time been granted the 'electric pole' symbol. However, on November 23, 2017, the poll panel had ruled in favour of the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction by allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to them.

    The symbol issue had been lingering since April 2017 in the aftermath of the announcement of the by-poll to Radha Krishnan Nagar constituency in Tamil Nadu following the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    aiadmk ttv dhinakaran tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue