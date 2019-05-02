Setback for AAP after its candidates nomination papers are rejected in Punjab

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chandigarh, May 02: In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the nomination papers of its candidate Narinder Singh Shergill was rejected.

    The authorities rejected the nomination papers of the AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib as he had not submitted details of his election expenditure for the 2017 Punjab assembly elections. He was a candidate of the AAP in the assembly polls from Mohali.

    Narinder Singh Shergill
    Narinder Singh Shergill Image courtesy: @AAPPunjab

    Shergill had appealed the decision that was taken on April 30. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the Election Commission to provisionally scrutinise the nomination, but also made it clear that any decision would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

    The returning officer had given Shergill five hours on Wednesday morning to get evidence to support his claim. However later in the afternoon the nomination was rejected.

