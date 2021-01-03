'Set up International airport at Puri': Odisha CM urges PM Modi

Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official

By Anuj Cariappa

Bubaneswar, Jan 03: In a bid to promote tourism, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to set up an international airport in Puri.

A senior government officer told Times of India that once commissioned the Puri airportcould be the main international airport while Bhubaneswar would largely cater to the domestic flights.

The state government has identified land for the proposed Sri Jagannath International Airport in the coastal town.

In a letter to PM Modi, Patnaik said the Rath Yatra of Puri is a famous annual event, attracting lakhs of pilgrims from across the world and an airport in the town will help bring devotees to the Sri Jagannath Temple.

"The Holy city of Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is among the Char Dhams of Hindu Dharma. Hindus from all over the world visit Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri. The holy Rath Yatra is celebrated across 192 countries.

"The proposed airport will help bring Jagannath devotees from across the world," Patnaik said in the letter.

He also mentioned that the Sun Temple of Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is just 35-km away from Puri and the Ramachandi-Chandrabhaga beach provides a unique experience to travellers.

Most of the historic Buddhist heritage sites like Dhauli and Ratnagiri, with a travel time of about three hours from Puri, attract national and international tourists.

Puri is also linked to two Ramsar sites - Chilka Lake on one side and Bhitarkanika National Park on the other. Both these locations have huge potential for international eco- tourism, he said.

"Therefore, I request that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may be asked to take up this airport as a priority project.

"The state government has identified land at Puri for the proposed airport and will proactively support the activities required for establishing the airport in a record time," Patnaik said.

The long coastline and the bay area near Puri are ideal locations for promoting new world economic activities, leisure and hospitality, health and spiritual centres, the chief minister said.

"We believe that Puri has potential to become a hub for spiritual, tourism and economic activities," Patnaik added.

The aviation infrastructure needs to be strengthened in Odisha as there has been a 25 per cent growth in the number of air passengers at Bhubaneswar airport, while 24 per cent growth in cargo and 30 per cent growth in number of flights.

There is also a tremendous growth in civil aviation sector both domestically and internationally.