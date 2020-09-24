Set to wreck havoc, 3 naxals gunned in the nick of time at Telangana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: Three naxalites, including two women were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the police at the Chennapuram forest area under the Charla police station in Telangana. The police have recovered an 8mm rifle, one pistol and explosives.

Earlier, during another exchange of fire at Palwancha reserve forest, naxalites managed to escape. The police had recovered an SBBL rifle, a kit bag and a solar plate meant for charging electronic equipment.

Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt said that the police got credible information about the movement of naxalites in the forests along the Chhattisgarh border. They were planning to wreak havoc in Telangana between September 21 and 27. He said that the combing operations would continue.

3 naxals arrested, arms seized

On September 7, two naxalites are shot down in Vaddipeta-Pusuguppa forest area of Charla block. On September 19, in Asifabad, two naxalites were gunned down by the Telangana police during an exchange of fire.

There have been several incidents of naxal movement reported in Telangana in the past few months. The police say that they have been attempting to re-group and plan attacks against the state.

Delhi riots: Salman Khurshid named for 'provocative speech' | Oneindia News

The combing operations in the wake of these developments have been ramped up in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhdradri Kothagudem and Bhulapally.