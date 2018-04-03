Set to take on Siddaramaiah’s son, Vijayendra visits temples near Mysuru

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

With an eye on the Varuna constituency, B S Yeddyurappa's son, Vijayendra visited several temples in the Mysuru region. Vijayendra is likely to contest against Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra from the Varuna constituency.

Vijayendra
Vijayendra

Vijayendra visited Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple in Chamarajanagar and Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. During his visit, he also met with former MLAs Parimala Nagappa and V Srinivas Prasad at their residences.

Vijayendra reached Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday night, performed special puja to Male Mahadeshwara Swamy, on Monday morning.

He was welcomed by a large number of BJP supporters near the Gunja Narasimha Swamy temple on T Narasipura road.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

Read more about:

vijayendra, temples, mysuru, yathindra, varuna constituency, karnataka polls, karnataka assembly elections 2018, bs yeddyurappa

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.