Set back for SP-BSP as Nishad Party walks out of alliance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 30: The Nishad Party chief, who had Sanjay Nishad quit the BSP-SP combine just days ahead of the elections. While parting ways, he said he would look for other options even though speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.

It may be recalled that Sanjay Nishad had met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His son Pravin Nishad, the incumbent MP from Gorakhpur and minister Siddharth Nath Singh too were present at the meeting.

While making the announcement Nishad said that Akhilesh Yadav had said that would make an announcement on the seats on which they would contest. However their posters did not features our names. The party workers are upset with this development and hence a decision was taken to quit, he said.

Nishad however did not make his intentions clear on which party he would be allying with. We are free now to look for options and could also contest independently, he added.