Set ablaze, Unnao rape viticm dies in Delhi Safdarjung Hospital

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 07: The 23-year-old woman, who was set ablaze by some men, the accused who raped her in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh has died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday night.

Reportedly the victim had suffered 90 per cent burns and died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The HOD of Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Shalabh Kumar said to ANI, "She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died."

The victim was airlifted from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in an air ambulance on Thursday evening.

On Friday, the searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Lucknow, Delhi and Meerut.

During the searches investigating officials have recovered incriminating documents. The charges under which the accused are booked are Sections 120b IPC, 7, 8,12 and 13(2), 13(1D) of POC Act.

The relatives of the accused reportedly threatened victim's uncle with "dire consequences".

The woman suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in Thursday morning's attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.