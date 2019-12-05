Set ablaze, Unnao rape victim who is airlifted to Delhi remains critical

Unnao, Dec 05: The rape survivor of Unnao who was airlifted by an air ambulance to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening is battling for life as she underwent 90 percent burns. The 23-year-old rape victim was on her way to court when she was burnt alive by five men, including two of the accused who raped her earlier.

According to PTI report, the five men set her on fire today, one of the two accused of raped her last year and was granted bail 10 days back. Rest of the other accused are on run.

All these accused set the woman ablaze by putting on her kerosene. They abducted the victim to a deserted while she was on her way to the court for the hearing of her rape case. She was alone at the time of the when the men attacked her.

The victim ran to save her life, some people noticed her and they informed the police.

According to PTI report, the victim in her statement said that she was on her way from her village in Unnao district to Rae Bareli where the trial is going on when the accused attacked her.

The doctors who attended her at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow said she is in a "very serious" condition. She has 90 per cent burn injuries.

Soon after the news came out Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister arranged an air ambulance to take her to Delhi. Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI that a team of doctors accompanied the woman.

In her statement to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak the victim also added that she was been attacked when she reached Gaura turn near her home. She revealed the names of the accused as- Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi.

The UP police through a tweet said that the victim had registered an FIR alleging that she had been raped between January 19 and December 12, 2018 on the pretext of marriage by one of the accused. The accused was arrested then and got out on bail on November 25.

While responding to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet the UP police said that the probe into the incident is being conducted in a scientific manner and the circumstantial evidence collected.