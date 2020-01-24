  • search
    Sessions judge who issued death warrants in Nirbhaya case transferred

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has been transferred.

    Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora has been transferred to the Supreme Court as Additional Registrar on deputation basis for one year, a letter sent by Registrar General, Delhi High Court, to the District Judge, Patiala House Courts, said.

    Before his transfer, Arora was hearing the Nirbhaya Rape case, besides other cases.

      The case is likely to be assigned to new judge soon.

      The hanging of all the four convicts was to take place on February 1 at at 6 am.

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:37 [IST]
      X