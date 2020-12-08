Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 per dose: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) is close to signing a supply contract with the Central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has collaborated with the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for making the COVID-19 vaccine, ''Covidshield'', and is conducting trials in India.

Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the vaccine would be priced at 1,000 rupees ($13.55) per dose in India's private market.

Asked at what price the public will get it, he said it will be around USD 5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two necessary doses. "The government of India will be getting it at a far cheaper price at around USD 3-4, because it will be buying in a large volume and get access to the price that is similar to what COVAX has got. We are still pricing it far cheaper and more affordable than other vaccines we have in the market today," Poonawalla said.