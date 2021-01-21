YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Serum Institute fire: Rahul Gandhi urges state govt to provide necessary help to victims, kin

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it was distressing to learn of the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident at a Serum Institute of India facility and urged the state government to provide necessary help to the victims and their families.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Five persons died and nine were evacuated from a building in the Serum Institute of India''s Manjari premises in Pune after a fire broke out at the facility on Thursday, police said. Fire broke out again at the facility later in the day.

    "While it''s distressing to learn of the tragic loss of lives in the fire incident at Serum Institute, the news of another fire is extremely worrying," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Serum Institute fire: Poonawala calls it sorrowful day, to offer Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of dead

    "My condolences to the family of the deceased. I request the state govt to provide necessary help to the victims & their families," he said.

    The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemic is made.

    The building where the fire broke out is part of the under-construction site of the Serum facility and is one km from the Covishield manufacturing unit, sources said.

    Covishield vaccine production won''t be hit due to the fire, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X