Sermons by saints, classes on sanskar is now compulsory in Rajasthan schools

In Rajasthan's schools, Saturdays will now be dedicated to mandatory extra-curricular activities on "Indian culture", sermons by spiritual leaders once a month.

A release from the Secondary Education Director, said that a session in the regard will be held on the third Saturday of every month. The release added that more activities will be held in addition to the children listening to the sermons of saints.

There will be a formal schedule - with each activity having its particular day and time. The third Saturday will be dedicated to theological studies.

On the first Saturday of the month, biographies of renowned personalities will be read out to the students. On the second Saturday, inspiring stories with moral lessons will be read out.

On fourth Saturday, a quiz programme will be held. On the fifth Saturday, plays on moral values will be enacted, and on the sixth Saturday, students will be made to sing patriotic songs.

The release further stated that the above directions have to be made mandatory in all government, non-governmental, CBSE affiliated schools, residential schools, specialised training camps and teaching training schools.

Earlier this year, the Vasundhara Raje-led state government issued a circular including an account of her government's achievements in the syllabus of school students.

In the circular, the state government stated that students of class 1 to 4 will also be given a book on the state government's achievements on completing four years in power.

