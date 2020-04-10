  • search
    Seriousness gauged by behaviour: India’s comeback on COVID-19 fund rider by Pak

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Following Pakistan's pledge of 3 million USD for the fund proposed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India has said that each SAARC member state can decide on the timing and manner of implementation of the COVID-19 Emergency Fund commitments.

    After making a confirmation about its pledge, Pakistan had said that the funds should be administered by the SAARC secretariat in consultation with the member states.

    Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that it is for each SAARC member state to decide on the timing, manner and implementation of their SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Response commitments. Where India is concerned, the commitment made by the Prime Minister is today in an advanced stage of implementation.

    He also said that assistance in material and services has been extended to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. These nations had already made early commitments to the fund. The degree of seriousness can only be gauged by their behaviour, Srivastava also said.

    A statement by the Pakistan's Foreign Office had said, "while communicating Pakistan's decision to the Saarc Secretariat, it has been conveyed that all proceeds of the Fund should be administered by the Saarc Secretariat and that the modalities for the Fund's utilisation should be finalised through consultations with the Member States as per the Saarc Charter."

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
