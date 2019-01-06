  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Serial extortionist arrested in Delhi

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: A 46-year-old alleged extortionist, who was wanted in numerous cases, was arrested by the sleuths of special cell of the Delhi Police, police said Saturday.

    The Delhi Police had declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him, they added.

    Serial extortionist arrested in Delhi
    Representational Image

    Surender Singh Sodhi alias Shammi of Shakarpur was arrested on Friday. One pistol and five live cartridges were been recovered from his possession, Pramod Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

    Also Read | Celebratory firing by father claims life of his son

    Shammi was infamous not only in Delhi but had several criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai and Haryana. He has been involved in criminal activities since school days, Kushwah said.

    "At 21 he was declared a bad character. He even killed a relative of underworld Don Chota Rajan in Mumbai," he said.

    Alok Khera, an aide of Rajan, was shot dead by Shammi in Mumbai in 2003, the DCP added.

    Shammi was involved with many gangsters of UP, Delhi and Haryana, who were killed by sleuths of Delhi in encounters. His associate Shriprakash Shukla was shot dead in 1998 in an encounter in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and UP Police, while another associate Bunty Gujjar was killed by special cell in 2000, the DCP said.

    Also Read | Two shot dead in separate incidents at Delhi

    He was wanted in over a dozen cases in Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai. In September last year, he along with his nephew Veer Singh also started running a gang which was involved in crimes like extortion, land grabbing, the officer said.

    Read more about:

    delhi police delhi criminal cases arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue