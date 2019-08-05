'Separate status led to separatism', says Jaitley; Lauds PM, HM 'for correcting historical blunder'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 5: Asserting that no dynamic nation can allow separate status to any particular region, former union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday asked how can Articles 370 and 35A be the conditions for Jammu and Kashmir's merger with India as both came many years after the state's integration which was in October 1947.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said the government's decision to revoke Article 370 is a monumental decision towards national integration.

"A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go...What was a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent. It had to go," Jaitley wrote.

Article 370 scrapped is a tribute by BJP to its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

"J&K integration with India took place in October 1947. Article 370 came into force in 1952, Article 35A came in 1954, four and seven years later respectively. How can Articles 370 and 35A be a condition precedent to merger?" the post further said.

Emphasising that separate status led to separatism, Jaitley in a the Facebook poat said that no dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue.

He wrote that the decision of the government will help the people of J&K the most as more investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue would come to the state.

"While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment vs benefit' to the people," he wrote.

J&K to follow Puducherry model of Union Territory rule

Here's what other BJP leaders said about Article 370's scrapping:

"Bold", "historic" and "monumental" -- this is how BJP leaders described on Monday the government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India," former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

BJP leader Ram Madhav hailed the government's decision on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the martyrdom of its idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of the state into India has been "honoured".

The national general secretary and the party's point person in the state said that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was a longstanding demand of the nation.

"What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" he tweeted moments after Shah made the announcement in Parliament.

Amidst acrimonious scenes in Parliament, the government also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

"PM @narendramodi ji ne kamaal kar diya. Desh ki ummeedon pe khare utre. Many many congrats to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji on this historic decision regarding #Article370. This has opened up the path of growth and development for #JammuAndKashmir," tweeted party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

Here's Arun Jaitley's full Facebook post:

<strong></strong>