Sensitive FB post lands man in jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, May 06: The police have arrested one person for posting sensitive and objectionable comments on facebook in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

On the basis of a complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Rattan Singh of Ramban for a sensitive and objectionable post on the social media platform, they said.

SSP Ramban Haseebur Rehman said the FIR has been registered at Dharamkund police station in Ramban district against the accused who has been arrested in Udhampur.

He said there was tension in some areas of Sumber over the objectionable post by the accused on FB which was shared wildly on whatsapp groups.

He said IGP Jammu monitored the situation a until the case was registered and the accused arrested from Udhampur.