Sensex closes at 37,018.32, down by 462.80 points

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi. Aug 01: The Sensex closed at 37,018.32 points, down by 462.80 points compared to the previous day.

The final hour helped the Nifty to close around 10,980 and Sensex above 37,000 after immense selling pressure throughout the day.

At the close, the Sensex was down by 462.80, while Nifty was down138 points.

Early in the day, the BSE Sensex tanked 713.50 points to 36,767.62 in late-afternoon trade on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty dived 222.80 points to 10,889.55, led by a sharp sell-off in auto, banks, and metal stocks.

In the Sensex pack, Vedanta took the biggest hit (5.81 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, SBI, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys, sliding up to 5.53 per cent.

On the global front, the US Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.0-2.25 per cent on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the move was not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts, sending global markets lower.

Domestic sentiment was also hit after official data showed that growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June, mainly due to contraction in oil-related sectors as well as cement production.