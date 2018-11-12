Senior, well-wisher recall Ananth Kumar's Hubli-Dharwad days

Hubli-Dharwad days

During his early days, Ananth Kumar stayed in Nagashettykoppa area of Hubli. His father was in the Railways Department. Ananth Kumar did his SSLC from Lamington School. He graduated in the faculty of Arts (B.A) from Kaadsiddeshwar Arts College, Hubli affiliated to the Karnataka University and later, completed his bachelors in law (L.L.B) from J.S.S. Law College.

Ananth Kumar's senior

Shridhar Nadigare, Ananth Kumar's senior in college, vividly recalled his junior as a highly intelligent man and gifted with organisation skills. Ananth Kumar started as an ordinary member of ABVP in Hubli in 1977. Nadigare said, "A highly intelligent, imbibed nationalism and Hindutva during days in RSS. His rise to the national level in ABVP from grassroots is truly inspiring. He was very good at delegating work according to the capacity of workers in the organisation." Shridhar Nadigare said Ananth Kumar and me were imprisoned in Bellary jail for jail for three days during Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Karnataka.

Mother Girija Shastri

Ananth Kumar's mother Girija Shastri was a social worker, and activist of Jan Sangh in Hubli. She served as Deputy Mayor of Hubli-Dharwad municipality from September 3, 1985 to September 2, 1986.