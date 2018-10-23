Senior Pak official summoned by MEA

New Delhi, Oct 23: A senior official in High Commission for Pakistan in Delhi was summoned to MEA and a demarche was made, lodging a strong protest at fatal casualties of Indian soldiers in an attempted cross-border infiltration on 21 October 2018 by Pakistani terrorists in Sunderbani Sector.

Ministry of External Affairs stated that official was informed that two Pakistani armed intruders have been killed by Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and Government of Pakistan take custody of dead bodies of its nationals.

Strategic expert Ashish Shukla told Oneindia said that there are two points that need to be understood. First, this is an election year in India so the government would not leave any chance to appear week and will remain very aggressive by actions like this; second Pakistan will try to divert the attention of its people from the real crisis that it is facing on the economic front. The country is in a real economic mess.

Some other strategic experts say that talks are the only solution to the problem between India and Pakistan. It will happen sooner or later. Both the countries will have to come forward for talks for long-lasting solution.

In Jammu and Kashmir, two Pakistan intruders were killed in a fierce encounter with Army in Sunderbani sector on the Line of Control in Jammu on October 21. However, in this encounter, three Indian Army soldiers also attained martyrdom.

According to Defence Spokesperson, one soldier also suffered grievous injuries in the encounter and had to be air evacuated to Army Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Two AK 47 rifles and warlike stores were recovered from the heavily armed slain intruders. Troops had launched a massive search operation in the area.

