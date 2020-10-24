Senior Kashmiri leaders likely to attend 'Gupkar alliance'; To meet at Mehbooba Mufti's residence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Oct 24: With just a day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refused to raise Indian tricolour, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will hold its next meeting today at Mufti's residence.

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday held a meeting and formed the 'Gupkar alliance' for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state calling for a dialogue between all stakeholders in the issue.

India might go out of scotch as govt bans imported goods at military canteens

According to reports, it is said that several senior Kashmiri leaders are likely to attend the meeting at the PDP chief's residence later in the day.

This comes a day after PDP chief stoke a massive row by insulting the Indian National Flag during a press conference. When asked about the flag's absence, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that the state flag has been stolen by dacoits.

Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

"Till the time our flag is with the bandits, we will not pick any other flag. That flag is a part of us. They insulted that flag when a rape incident happened in Jammu and they raised slogans in favour of rapists. They themselves have disrespected the constitution. What do they expect from us? This is our flag. Our relation with the tricolour is because of this (state) flag," she said.