Senior Guj Cong leader Jawahar Chavda resigns as MLA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Senior Congress leader Jawahar Chavda on Friday resigned from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, a development that comes just days head of the March 12 Congress Working Committee meeting in the state. Chavda, a four-time MLA, represented Manavadar seat in Junagadh district and is considered to be an influential OBC leader from the Ahir community.

Confirming the development, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said, "Chavda has resigned as MLA from Manavadar seat. He came to my residence and handed over his resignation letter. I have accepted his resignation. He has not cited any particular reason. Chavda ceases to be an MLA from today." Chavda, who won from Manavadar in 1990, 2007, 2012 and 2017, is the third Congress MLA to have resigned from the House in past few months.

Also Read | Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12, to contest from Jamnagar

In July last year, senior Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavalia had resigned as legislator and was then inducted in the BJP government as a cabinet minister.