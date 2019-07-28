  • search
    Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jaipal Reddy passes away

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, July 28: Senior Congress leader, Jaipal Reddy passed away in the wee hours on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at the AIG hospital.

    He was admitted to hospital on Saturday and had been unwell for sometime. Reddy was a minister for science and technology in the 15th Lok Sabha, when Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. He represented the Chevalla constituency of Telangana in the Lok Sabha.

    Reddy was born on January 16 1942. He also served as the Information and Broadcasting minister in the I K Gujral cabinet in 1998. He was also a minister in both UPA 1 and 2.

    Redy was born at Nermatta in the Nalgonda district in Telangana. He did his MA from the Osmania university. He married Lakshmi on May 7 1960 and has two sons and one daughter.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
