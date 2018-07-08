Senior Congress leader and ex Meghalaya governor M M Jacob dies at 92

New Delhi, July 8: Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor M.M. Jacob passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Pala on Sunday.

Jacob, 92, had remained active in politics by taking part in party meetings and had settled in Palai, where his last rites would be held Monday.

He was the Meghalaya Governor from 1995 to 2007.

Jacob served as the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House for two terms -- 1982 and 1986.

He was also the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Water Resources and Home Affairs in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narashima Rao.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party has canceled all official programmes for Sunday and Monday.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day