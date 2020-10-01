Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Oct 01: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation at his residence here.

Announcing his infection on Twitter, he urged all those who have come in close contact with him recently to self-isolate themselves.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate," he said on Twitter.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel have also been infected with the novel coronavirus.