    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71.

    In a tweet his son Faisal Patel said that Patel passed away at 3.30 am.

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

    "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," Faisal said in a tweet.

    Requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings, he also said.

    In a tweet last week, Ahmed Patel''s son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment."

