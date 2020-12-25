Modi govt to deal sternly with 'Tukde Tukde gang' trying to take advantage of farmers stir: Union Minister

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother passes away

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 25: Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother, Bimpla Prasad, breathed her last on Thursday. The Union minister himself shared the news about his mother's demise on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad said, "My mother Bimla Prasad has left for her heavenly abode late last night. She was ailing for some time." In a another tweet, he said, "She was a source of my inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. May her soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the demise of Prasad's mother.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in communication said that it has cancelled all party functions in Patna today.