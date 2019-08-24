Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, a week after he was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. He was 66.

In a press release, AIIMS declared the demise of the country's tall leader. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.

Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

More Congress leaders agree that Modi must be judged 'issue-wise, not person-wise'

Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.