  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, a week after he was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. He was 66.

    Arun Jaitley
    Arun Jaitley

    In a press release, AIIMS declared the demise of the country's tall leader. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.

    Arun Jaitley

    Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.

    Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

    More Congress leaders agree that Modi must be judged 'issue-wise, not person-wise'

    Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

    In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

    He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

    Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

    In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

    More ARUN JAITLEY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue