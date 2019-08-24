BJP Veteran, Arun Jaitley passes away At 66; to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, a week after he was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. He was 66.

In a press release, AIIMS declared the demise of the country's tall leader. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.

Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said. The BJP leaders body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS.

Relax young man, have a cup of tea: The Arun Jaitley I knew

On Sunday morning, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects. From BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites.

He is survived by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley and two children, Rohan and Sonali.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

More Congress leaders agree that Modi must be judged 'issue-wise, not person-wise'

Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.