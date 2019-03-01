Senior army officers visit forward areas

New Delhi, March 1: Indian Army is on the high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) due to the Pakistani aggression and senior army officers have visited forward areas.

In the wake of Indian Air Force targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps across in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on February 26, Pakistan tried to attack Indian military installations on February 27.

The attack with the sophisticated F-16 aircraft was thwarted by a Combat Air Patrol of the Indian Air Force resulted in the destruction of one F-16 aircraft. But, the operation also led to the loss of one Indian aircraft and the capture of an Indian Pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, who is expected to be handed back by the Pakistani authorities today.

Indian aerial attack was a response to the horrendous terrorist attack by JeM at Pulwama, Kashmir on 14, February that left more than 40 CRPF personnel dead.

India had acted against terrorist camps as per the international norms in self-defense, but Pakistani response is a clear invitation of a war.

Since then Pakistan Army has been resorting to unprovoked and heavy fire all along the LOC with heavy caliber weapons.

The Indian response has been swift and appropriate, resulting in severe destruction to Pakistani forward posts along with a number of casualties.

Pak troops have been firing their mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields. The Indian army, however, targeted the Pakistani posts away from civilian localities.

The Indian Army is in a state of high alert all along the LOC. Commanders of the Army at the senior most level are consistently visiting forward posts to check the preparedness and give a boost to the morale of the soldiers deployed there. Even as the firing and from across the border was underway the Army Commander of the Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, accompanied by the Corps Commander visited the forward posts. The senior officers took an on-ground assessment of the situation to ensure that the preparedness was in order.

They took a detailed briefing on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through superior and aggressive domination of LOC by the troops, in accordance with the policy to giving a befitting reply to Pakistani transgressions.

The Army Commander was appreciative of the measures, he, however, emphasised upon the need to remain prepared to effectively meet the current and emerging security challenges. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh had visited the Kashmir Valley over two days to interact with the troops. He had assessed the Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units to minimise civilian causalities.

The visit of senior officers to forward locations under these tense times, though risk-prone, are in accordance with the ethos of the Indian Army where officers lead from the front. They serve the twin purpose of the leadership remaining tuned to ground realities and also building the morale of the troops.