    Sena will have its CM in Maharashtra at any cost: Sanjay Raut

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai Nov 10: Reacting to the BJP's announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the party would install its chief minister at any cost.

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    "Maharashtra will have Sena's chief minister at any cost. Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed the party MLAs that Sena will have its chief minister," Raut told reporters. The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts.

    "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," Raut said.

