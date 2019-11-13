Sena to wait for letters of support before challenging President’s rule in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Shiv Sena is unlikely to press for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its petition that sought the refusal of an extension by the Governor of Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena had questioned the decision of the Governor, who had refused to grant them additional time to form the government.

The Shiv Sena is likely to file a fresh petition questioning the imposition of Governor's rule in Maharashtra. However it may do so only after it receives the letters of support from the Congress and the NCP, who are currently locked in discussions.

President rule in Maharashtra: What you need to know

Meanwhile Shiv Sena's advocate, Sunil Fernandes informed the media that no fresh petition will be filed in the Supreme Court today. There would be no urgent mentioning of the petition that was filed yesterday as well, he said. He also added that a decision on when to file the petition would be taken soon.

The Shiv Sena was invited to form the government, but was unable to convince the Governor about the numbers. The party had sought extension of time, but the same was rejected by the Governor. On Tuesday, the Governor recommended the imposition of President's rule in the state after no party was able to come up with the required numbers.