Sena MP to Fadnavis: Wrest back PoK before talking of Karachi

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 23: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be wrested back before one can talk of Karachi being part of India. Raut was responding to remarks by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who said his party believes Karachi will be a part of India one day.

The remarks by Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister, came days after a Shiv Sena worker asked owners of Karachi Sweets outlet in Mumbai to rename it and justified the demand by calling Pakistan a country of terrorists. Raut had then said the demand for changing the name is not the official stance of Shiv Sena.

Raut told reporters on Monday that the Shiv Sena will welcome Karachi becoming a part of India, adding India should wrest back PoK first.

One day, Karachi will be part of India: Devendra Fadnavis

Asked about the Sena worker's demand to rename Karachi Sweets shop, Fadnavis said, "We are the people who believe in akhand bharat (integrated India) and we believe Karachi too will be part of India one day. To a query on the remarks by Fadnavis, Raut said his party will welcome if Karachi becomes part of India. "But first bring PoK in India, then we will go to Karachi," the Sena MP added.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said his party will welcome if the BJP wants the merger of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to form a single country. "If the Berlin Wall can come down, why cant these three countries merge? If the BJP wants to form one country by merger of these three countries, then we will welcome it," Malik told PTI over phone.