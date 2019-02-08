Sena medal for Lance Naik Wani

New Delhi, Feb 08: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was presented Bar to Sena Medal along with officers and jawans, who were presented 76 sena medals for gallantry besides 15 sena medals and Vishisht sena medals for distinguished services impressive investiture ceremony at Udhampur Thursday.

Wani is a recipient of Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime award.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command presented Gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to officers, other ranks and next of kin in a solemn and impressive investiture ceremony here.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander presented 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 76 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 7 Sena Medals (Distinguished) and 8 Vishisht Seva Medals.

For posthumous awardees, the awards were conferred to the next of kin.

Appreciation to 20 units were also awarded for their overall outstanding performance in the Command Theatre in the year 2018.

Lance Naik Wani was conferred with Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) which was received by his wife on his behalf.