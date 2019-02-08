  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sena medal for Lance Naik Wani

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was presented Bar to Sena Medal along with officers and jawans, who were presented 76 sena medals for gallantry besides 15 sena medals and Vishisht sena medals for distinguished services impressive investiture ceremony at Udhampur Thursday.

    Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani
    Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani

    Wani is a recipient of Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime award.

    Also Read | President awards Ashoka Chakra: An emotional moment for Lance Naik Wani's family

    Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command presented Gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to officers, other ranks and next of kin in a solemn and impressive investiture ceremony here.

    During the ceremony, the Army Commander presented 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 76 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 7 Sena Medals (Distinguished) and 8 Vishisht Seva Medals.

    For posthumous awardees, the awards were conferred to the next of kin.

    Also Read | Ashoka Chakra debuts in Kashmir: Lance Naik Wani you made India proud

    Appreciation to 20 units were also awarded for their overall outstanding performance in the Command Theatre in the year 2018.

    Lance Naik Wani was conferred with Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) which was received by his wife on his behalf.

    Read more about:

    lance naik lance naik nazir ahmad wani udhampur

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 5:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue