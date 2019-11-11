Sena couldn't submit 'requisite letter of support': Raj Bhavan

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 11: A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders on Monday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and expressed the party's willingness to form the government, but could not submit the "requisite letter of support", the Raj Bhavan said.

The Sena sought three-day extension for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement said here in the evening.

A delegation of Sena leaders met Koshyari and "expressed their willingness to form the government", it said.

"The Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support. The Sena further submitted a letter requesting three- day extension of the deadline (which ended 7.30 pm on Monday) for submitting the letter of support.

"The governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," the statement said.

Maharashtra impasse: Guv refused to give us more time, talks with Cong-NCP on, says Aaditya

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, a member of the delegation, said his party's claim on formation of the government still stands as two parties have agreed "in-principle" to support a Sena-led government.

He didn't take names of the Congress and the NCP.

The Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member House to emerge as the second largest party, while the NCP bagged 54 and the Congress 44 in the last month's assembly polls. The majority mark is 145.

The BJP, with 105 seats, emerged as the single largest party.