    Sena Bhavan sealed after soldier tests COVID-19 positive

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: A part of the Army headquarters in the heart of the national capital was sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

    "One soldier tested positive for COVID-19. The affected area of Sena Bhawan closed for sanitation and disinfection," the official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress," he said. Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.

