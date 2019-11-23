  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Cong: Prakash Javadekar

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Nov 23: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".

    He also said that despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena decided to join hands with it. Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy on Saturday morning.

    Union minister Prakash Javadekar
    Union minister Prakash Javadekar

    The development raised eyebrows in the political circles as the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress were holding talks over the last few days to form a government in the state.

    Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

    NCP president Sharad Pawar had even announced that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was the three parties' consensus choice for the top post.

    "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the CM of Maharashtra and he becoming the CM is the respect to the mandate given by people," Javadekar said in a tweet.

    He added that the "khichdi" (hotchpotch) being cooked (by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was against the people's mandate.

    "People had voted for BJP alliance. Shiv Sena betrayed people & peoples' mandate & decided to go with the Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir & Veer Savarkar; Shiv Sena was happy to go with the Congress, which is synonymous to corruption & had imposed emergency," he said in another tweet.

    Maharashtra: The numbers and how many from NCP would BJP need for majority

    "How absurd the argument of Shiv Sena is - If Shiv Sena goes with the NCP it is good and if NCP MLAs come with BJP it is bad. Today what has been honoured is "Peoples' Mandate," the minister said.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar devendra fadnavis shiv sena congress corruption maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue