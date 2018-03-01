Semen filled balloon thrown at college girl in Delhi, she shares the ordeal on Facebook

Students and teachers of Jesus and Mary College protested outside the Police Headquarters in Delhi on Thursday over the incident of semen-filled balloons being thrown at women. A student was hit with a semen filled balloon when she was inside a bus at Sagarpur bus stop and she took to Facebook to talk about her ordeal.

The Facebook page of NSS Society of Jesus and Mary College called for a protest against the hooliganism. "A girl from the history department was travelling back home in a bus through the usual route. When she reached near Sagarpur bus stop, a guy standing at the bus stand threw a semen filled balloon at her and ran away before she could react. The people in the bus laughed the entire scene off by saying bura na mano holi hai."

Let's raise our voice together in anger!!

AGAINST HOLI HOOLIGANISM!

AGAINST POLICE INACTION!!

AND FOR THE DIGNITY OF WOMEN!!

I was in bus & hit by group of men from outside. Not embarrassed but it was disgusting. Horrible to see humanity has degraded. Being strangers when you hit me with something like semen it's unacceptable & against my dignity: Student alleging she was hit by a semen filled balloon pic.twitter.com/hYZeinngWh — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

This is the text of her Facebook post.

"So the festival of 'fun' is here! Time for colours, eggs, dirty water and oh how can I forget the most important one- SEMEN.

It was just another usual day of travelling back home from college..

The bus stopped a little after Sagarpur bus stop. And that's when it happened.

Before I even realised it, a guy threw a balloon filled with semen straight at my chest. For a few minutes I was just shocked and by the time I recovered from it, he and his friends were gone. I was DISGUSTED and really furious. And that's when a lady sitting in front of me said, "Beta, Bura mat mano holi hai" And the others in the bus laughed and said the same to me. I didn't know whom to be more disgusted on- the idiot who threw it or the crowd who normalised it.

Till yesterday, I had just heard about semen throwing at girls and my heart was broken to hear it.

Today I was the victim to it and that was when I wholly realized and understood the absolute depravity of human beings.

I would have said humans behave like animals but then that's a disgrace to animals in itself.

Yesterday, it was a girl from LSR, Today it was me, and there are plenty of girls with whom this is happening, who are just too afraid or embarrassed to speak up. And I don't blame them but then if we don't speak up now, these fools roaming around our country will continue doing the same and God forbid another innocent girl might get targetted.

And to all the girls out there,

Do not be afraid to speak up when such things happen to you. Your dignity and self Respect is important and not something to be fooled around with.

Be bold and take a stand, rest assured there are many like me who will have your back."

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.