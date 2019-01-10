Selfie of the year! Ranbir, Ranveer, KJo, Alia come together for a selfie with PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 10: Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Modi's meeting with Bollywood was to discuss the participation and contribution of these youth icons from the Hindi film industry in nation-building. The delegates also included celebrities like filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ashwini Iyer, Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.

The meeting, which was organised by Karan Johar, concluded with a group picture of the delegation with PM Modi.

The 46-year-old director wrote,'Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity.

As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India.'

The meeting comes weeks after the PM met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.

In December last year, an 18-member panel, including Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, met the prime minister to discuss how to take the entertainment industry to the next stage.

The meeting came under fire for its exclusion of female representation with some activists and filmmakers pointing out that it was 2018 and asking, "Where are the women?"