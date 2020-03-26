  • search
    Self-styled godwoman brandishes sword at cops to defy COVID-19 lockdown

    Gorakhpur, Mar 26: A self styled godwoman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after she brandished a sword, when the police tried to prevent a religious gathering. 12 others too were arrested by the police.

    May Adi Shakti refused to call off a religious gathering at the Mehwa Pudwa area of Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The religious gathering was convened to mark the nine day Navratri festival which began on Wednesday.

    Deoria Superintendent of Police, Sripat Mishra said that in the morning they had received a tip off that a religious gathering was underway and some people were performing faith healing. We told them that there is Section 144 CrPC in force in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The lady however became aggressive and brandished a sword to stop the police, Mishra also said.

    The police then had to use force to disperse the crowd. Several persons including the woman and her husband were arrested. FIRs have been and relevant sections have been slapped against the accused persons, the police also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
