YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight services to his island Kailaasa

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 18: On the run, the rape-accused and self-proclaimed 'godman' Nithyananda is now apparently giving out 3-day visas to Kailasa, a Hindu sovereign nation.

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda
    Self-styled godman Nithyananda

    In a video that went viral, the godman could be heard saying that he has begun operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island "nation".

    What is Kailasa?

    According to the website of Kailasaa, it's a 'nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.'

      Major leaders exit TMC in 2 days, worry for Mamata | Oneindia News

      The official languages followed in Kailasa are English, Sanskrit, and Tamil. It claims to have a population of 100 million Adi Shaivites; 2 billion practicing Hindus. It also claims it has 56 original Vedic nations in South Asia as well as a global Hindu Diaspora.

      More SWAMI NITHYANANDA News

      Read more about:

      swami nithyananda

      Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X