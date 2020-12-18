Can’t serve notice on Nithyananda, he is on spiritual tour, cops tell Karnataka HC

Self-styled godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight services to his island Kailaasa

Bengaluru, Dec 18: On the run, the rape-accused and self-proclaimed 'godman' Nithyananda is now apparently giving out 3-day visas to Kailasa, a Hindu sovereign nation.

In a video that went viral, the godman could be heard saying that he has begun operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island "nation".

What is Kailasa?

According to the website of Kailasaa, it's a 'nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.'

The official languages followed in Kailasa are English, Sanskrit, and Tamil. It claims to have a population of 100 million Adi Shaivites; 2 billion practicing Hindus. It also claims it has 56 original Vedic nations in South Asia as well as a global Hindu Diaspora.