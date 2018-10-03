  • search

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj charged with rape, hearing on Oct 30

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 3: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred an alleged rape case on self-styled godman Daati Maharaj from crime branch to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The next date of hearing in the case is 30th October.

    Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj charged with rape, hearing on Oct 30
    Daati Maharaj (L) at Crime Branch office in Chanakyapuri, in connection with the rape case of a 25-year old woman, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    On October 1, the police had filed a charge sheet in the case before the Saket Court mentioning the statement of the woman's sister, who had claimed that the victim was sleeping in her room when the alleged crime took place.

    Also Read | Witness in Daati Maharaj rape case receives 'threats'

    Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, was booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    The woman had filed the complaint against the self-styled godman, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.

    The woman alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. She also told the police that she had been a disciple of the self-styled godman for a decade, but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court daati maharaj central bureau of investigation crime branch sexual abuse

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue