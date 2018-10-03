Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj charged with rape, hearing on Oct 30

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred an alleged rape case on self-styled godman Daati Maharaj from crime branch to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The next date of hearing in the case is 30th October.

On October 1, the police had filed a charge sheet in the case before the Saket Court mentioning the statement of the woman's sister, who had claimed that the victim was sleeping in her room when the alleged crime took place.

Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, was booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman had filed the complaint against the self-styled godman, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.

The woman alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. She also told the police that she had been a disciple of the self-styled godman for a decade, but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.