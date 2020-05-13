'Self-reliant' mission is nothing but repackaged 'Make in India' initiative: Shahshi Tharoor

  • search
    New Delhi, May 13: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a jibe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package's "Self-reliant India Mission" and said that it nothing new but a repackaged version of "Make in India" initiative.

    Shashi Tharoor

    Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader tweeted a Hindi couplet to express his views on the same.

    In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Make in India is now self-sufficient India, is there anything new?"

    On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "Self-reliant" and deal with coronavirus crisis.

    The Prime Minister also announced that the fourth phase of lockdown would be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18.

    While addressing the nation for the fifth time, PM Modi said, "We have been fighting this virus for the past four months. Many have lost their lives due to coronavirus. My condolences are with all of them. A single virus has changed the entire world."

    PM Modi's address to the nation came a day after he held a six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers of several states on Monday, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the coronavirus lockdown.

    coronavirus shashi tharoor make in india

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
